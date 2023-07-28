3 NC deaths connected to vibrio infections from open cuts near brackish or consuming raw seafood

The deaths of three people in North Carolina have been attributed to a bacteria called vibrio after the individuals' open cuts or wounds came into contact with saltwater or brackish water.

And now, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is sounding the alarm about vibrio.

Vibrio cases in the Tar Heel state are rare and most are reported in the warmest months - June through September.

The three most recent deaths occurred in July of this year.

NCDHHS confirms two of the three patients had scratches that were exposed to brackish water in North Carolina and another east coast state.

They said the third person also had brackish water exposure in North Carolina, however, the person also consumed personally caught seafood that was not shared nor commercially distributed.

Since 2019, eight of the 47 reported cases among North Carolina residents have been fatal.

What you should know about vibrio

Vibrio are bacteria that normally live in warm seawater or brackish water (mixed salt and fresh water, as is found in an estuary or salt marsh) and can be found worldwide.

Since they are naturally found in warm waters, people with open wounds, cuts or scratches can be exposed to these bacteria through direct contact with seawater or brackish water. Vibrio can also cause disease in those who eat raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish, NCDHHS says.

While healthy individuals typically develop mild illness, Vibrio infections can be severe or life-threatening for people with weakened immune systems or chronic liver disease. If you start to see signs of a skin infection after contact with brackish waters or seawater, you should contact your health care provider.

Other symptoms can include diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, fever and chills.