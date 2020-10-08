North Carolina Red Cross volunteers heading to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Local American Red Cross teams are preparing to go to the Gulf Coast as Louisiana braces for yet another hurricane.
Hurricane Delta is expected to become the fourth named storm--a record--to make landfall in Louisiana this year.
Much of the state is still in recovery mode as Delta looks to track a similar path as Category 4 Hurricane Laura, which hit August 27.
Our hearts go out to them because it's a couple times in one year," Sandhills Red Cross Executive Director Phil Harris said.
Harris is rallying volunteers to run toward the emergency.
"My job is to work with elected officials and government officials to find spots and neighborhoods that have needs that the red cross can respond to," Harris said.
A group of more than 20 volunteers from Raleigh, Fayetteville and the Sandhills region left Thursday morning to be there ready to help people hit hardest by Hurricane Delta.
Resources have been stretched thin with several Red Cross representatives already in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura and others in California because of the wildfires. The Red Cross needs more volunteers in medical professionals like doctors and nurses.
If you want to volunteer, you can register or make a donation on redcross.org.
