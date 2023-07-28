Heat advisory noon until 7 p.m., feels-like temps up to 109

Should today's high of 98 verify, we will officially get our second heat wave of the year at RDU.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The second heat wave of the year is upon us if we hit 98 degrees. A heat wave is classified as three or more days at 95 and above.

Strong high pressure will remain in place over the region that is funneling hot, moist air into the area.

It will remain warm and muggy early this morning following a day that saw temperatures in the upper 90s.

It doesn't take much this time of year for a small pop-up thunder storm to develop, but most of the activity looks to remain to our south in South Carolina.

By tomorrow, there could be more widespread thunderstorm activity across the Triangle during the late-afternoon and especially the evening mainly over the northern portion of the state where the boundary should linger into during peak heating hours.

While the severe risk seems marginal at best, any thunder storm can bring flooding downpours and perhaps locally damming wind gusts just given the sufficient amount of moisture in the atmosphere.

Another shower and storm is expected on Sunday.