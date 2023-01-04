Severe storms possible, chance of high winds and isolated tornadoes during afternoon hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Warmer temperatures could bring severe weather to the Triangle on Wednesday.

Strong to severe storms are possible as temperatures warm up heading into the afternoon. If strong storms do head our way the most likely hazards would be high winds and localized flooding. An isolated tornado is also possible if conditions are right.

Most areas will see their highest severe chances take place during the early to mid-afternoon. Eastern parts of the Triangle may see some lingering activity into the early evening hours, but most places will see storm chances diminish by late afternoon.

Before thunderstorms arrive, we can expect cloudy skies and temperatures near 70 degrees once again. That is almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the last day of well above normal temperatures before temperatures decrease tonight.

High pressure will begin to move into the region into Thursday morning, which should keep conditions dry through the rest of the work week.