NC weather: Dusting to 2 inches of snow expected to start the weekend

This will be the third straight weekend that the region has experienced a winter storm. This weekend's storm is not expected to be as significant as the previous two.
TIMING
Friday will be mostly dry and cool. High temperatures will reach into the upper 40s during the day before dropping into the upper 20s overnight.
Rain will start in the evening hours and transition into snow around midnight.
The snow could last for a few hours before it starts moving out around sunrise. All of the snow will be out of the area by mid-morning.
On the back end of the system winds will be gusty, reaching speeds up to 30 miles per hour. Saturday will also be very cold with highs only reaching the mid 30s, but you can expect mostly sunny skies.
The storm system will then intensify and become a strong nor'easter that will bring more than a foot of snow for some places in the Northeast.
ACCUMULATION
This winter storm is not expected to dump a bunch of snow all across the region.
In fact, areas south of Interstate 40 should not expect more than a dusting to one inch of snow accumulation.
North of I-40 could get between 1-2 inches of snow. Areas north and east, toward Roanoke Rapids and Virginia, could get over 2 inches.
JANUARY'S WINTER WEATHER
January 2022 is bringing the snow to North Carolina. While it's not unusual for us to see a snow storm every now and again, this month has been exceptionally active.
SEE ALSO: RDU scrambles to resupply deicer after runway mishap and before next storm strikes
The first snow came January 3. It started as rain before transitioning into snow and ice, but since this storm came just 48 hours after temperatures were near 80 degrees, the snow could not significantly accumulate or cause travel problems.
The same fortune was not in the cards with the second winter storm, which started January 16. Snow and ice started falling that Sunday afternoon, causing hundreds of car crashes and flight delays in the area, as well as significant power outages in Moore County.
Then just last week, we saw a couple inches of fluffy snow. The January 21st snowfall was unlike many we get in the area, because extremely cold air caused us to get pure snow instead of the usual wintry mix. That fluffy snow was less treacherous for travel conditions, and it resulted in very few area power outages.
WATCH: Aerial views of Triangle area covered in snow on Jan. 22
CLOSINGS
Due to the possible inclement weather, some schools and businesses may decide to close. You can check up-to-date closings here.
If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is by using our online system. The phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.
If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.
Organization Name:
Type of Organization: (school, church, business, day care, government office)
Mailing Address:
Organization's Phone Number:
Contact Person:
Contact's Email:
Contact's Mobile Phone: