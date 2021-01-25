NC weather: Slight chance of snow flurries Thursday morning

A blast of rain will move into and through North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.
We can expect rain Wednesday night. That rain could even be heavy at times, but when it arrives temperatures will be above freezing.
As the rain starts moving out Thursday morning, cold air will rush into the area--possibly causing the remaining rain to change over to snow.
That is not typically a good recipe for snow in our area.
"When cold air chases rain, we just don't see a lot of snow behind the rain," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said. "We could see a few flakes in the air, but really not a lot."
Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.
That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen. Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:
