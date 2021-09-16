RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of low pressure located a several hundred miles south-southeast of the Outer Banks could bring rain and strong rip currents to the North Carolina coast.
According to the National Weather Service, the system has around a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression.
The system is forecast to track north along the US East Coast, staying just off shore of North Carolina.
Since it should remain off the coast, North Carolina will not have to worry about heavy rain or wind, although some showers and storms could make it ashore Friday. The farther east you are, the higher chance you'll have to see some rain.
The rip current risk will be high to moderate all the way up and down the North Carolina coast.
Another tropical wave is developing off the African coast. It has a 90 percent chance to become at least a tropical depression in the next five days.
It's way too early to really predict where that system will end up, but it is an early concern that the First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor in the coming days.
The next name on the list of storms this year is Odette.
Tropical depression likely to form off North Carolina coast, create high rip current risk
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News