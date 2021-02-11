Weather

NC weather: Sleet and freezing rain possible over the next few days

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Thursday into Friday along the North Carolina-Virginia border where potential sleet and ice accumulations are possible.

Right now the only ABC11 county included in the advisory is Mecklenburg County in Virginia. However, North Carolina counties along the Virginia border could also see some winter weather--mostly freezing rain but perhaps a little ice.



The system responsible for the weather event had dropped snow and ice from Arkansas up to New York. As it works east it will start to bring rain into central North Carolina.

That rain will arrive Thursday afternoon--with some of the heaviest rain falling during the traditional commute home from work.

Get the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone by downloading the ABC11 mobile app

Then around 2 a.m. that rain could change over to sleet and ice along the North Carolina-Virginia border.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said any locations northwest of Interstate 85 could potentially see some icing Friday morning.

"I don't think we're going to see really icy spots--treated roads should be just fine. It's just that you may see some ice accumulations in those northern areas."

By 8 a.m. Friday, the temperature should tick slightly above freezing. The high Friday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Another round of rain moves through Saturday morning, meaning there will be another chance for some icy spots on the road to start your weekend.

WATCH: Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year

EMBED More News Videos

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



In the long-term forecast, there is another chance for some winter weather Tuesday night. Right now it looks like it's going to rain most of the day Tuesday, but a cold snap of air moving in that evening could transition that rain into winter weather.

Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team for the latest developments on any winter weather possible in central North Carolina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncsnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged with murder of pregnant Wake County woman
LATEST: PNC Arena opens as mass vaccine site
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
Former NFL star leaves $37.5 million contract to run farm in NC
UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting; suspect in custody
Show More
Wake high school students set to return to classrooms next week
Juvenile charged in January shooting of 15-year-old in Raleigh
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Why school reopening guidance for K-5 students differs from others in NC
More TOP STORIES News