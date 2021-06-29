Remnants of Danny move farther inland; another storm developing in the Atlantic

The storm made landfall just before 8 p.m. north of Hilton Head, South Carolina.
It had become a tropical storm just hours before making landfall. It dumped multiple inches of rain along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.
Danny weakened about as quickly as it strengthened. The National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that its 5 a.m. update on Danny would be its final advisory, because the storm was now just showers with gusty wind.
However, another system is being tracked. This one is located in the Atlantic Ocean.
It has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical system. Right now it's a collection of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.
Forecasters said it has a chance to strengthen and develop later this week and weekend. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the system and let you know as soon as we know if it will cause any problems in North Carolina.
