Lightning, heavy downpours move through central North Carolina on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Storms bringing lightning, wind and rain are moving through central North Carolina on Friday.

The region is under a level one threat for severe weather.

None of the storms have become severe yet. So far, they have consisted of batches of lightning and heavy downpours.

WATCH: Live NC weather radar


These storms are part of the same system that slammed the Deep South on Thursday. Multiple tornadoes were reported, causing severe swaths of damage and resulting in at least five deaths.

The storms will not be that strong in our region.



However, the storms will last through lunch time in the Triangle and through mid-afternoon in the Sandhills. All of the storms should move out of the region by Friday evening.

Friday could be the warmest day of the year, with temperatures rising above 80 degrees.

Weekend temperatures will remain in the upper 70s with scattered showers possible both days.



Sunday has the higher risk for rain and storms. The National Weather Service has all of central North Carolina under a level two threat for severe weather Sunday.
