NC Weather: Blanket of heavy rain, strong wind gusts Memorial Day Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The wet weather forecast by the First Alert Weather Team arrived on schedule in central North Carolina, and it is here to stay.

Saturday and Sunday will be filled with rain. Monday through Wednesday could include some rainy periods as well.

On Saturday the rain arrived overnight in the Sandhills and continues to push north extremely slowly. Rain chances remain above 60 percent all day, increasing up to 97 percent midday.

The temperature will be topping out around 61 degrees. Expect wind gusts to pick up Saturday as well. They could reach 40 miles per hour at the coast and 30 miles per hour in the Triangle.

Rain is likely all day Sunday too. However, it will not be as all encompassing as Saturday. You can expect to get some periodic breaks from the rain throughout the day Sunday.

But this weekend, everyone in the ABC11 viewing area can expect to get at least 1 inch of rain. That's a lot of rain! On one acre of land, 1 inch of rainfall equates to more than 27,000 gallons of water.

Plus, that rain is not really escapable in North Carolina. The beaches, the mountains, the piedmont, everybody is going to see rain this weekend.

By Monday things do start to improve gradually. Temperatures will increase into the mid 70s and the rain will only be scattered; expect more bouts of dry time Monday.

Spotty showers remain Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures creeping up past the mid 70s but not quite into the 80s yet.

Then on Thursday, summer begins to sneak its way into the conversation. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s, increasing to the upper 80s Friday.

