LIVE RADAR: Wet start on Friday, severe weather risk tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a wet start for central North Carolina once again. Scattered rain, heavy at times, will continue through much of the morning and into early afternoon on Friday.

Once this rainfall leaves the area it is expected to dry out through the latter half of the afternoon before the chance for thunderstorms increases this evening.

There is a level 1 risk for severe storms for all of central NC tonight. Expect windy conditions outside of storms. Some gusts will approach 40mph.

High pressure will build in as this system passes which is expected to dry out the area and lead to a sunny, mild and gorgeous weekend with temperatures still above average.

Temps are expected to dip a touch on Sunday. But, warm conditions will continue into early next week alongside rather calm conditions.