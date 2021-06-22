Weather

NC weather: Timing of severe storms that could develop Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

First Alert Morning Forecast: June 22

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a level 1 risk for severe weather for all counties in central North Carolina.

It's not going to rain all day Tuesday, but nearly everybody will see some rain--and that rain could be heavy and accompanied with damaging wind gusts.

TIMELINE

The first chance for rain comes before 11 a.m. This batch of storms is pushing north from South Carolina.

The morning rain is most likely to happen in the Sandhills and farther south.

Then, from 12-4 p.m., a batch of storms will develop in the northern part of the ABC11 viewing area. This means areas closer to the NC-VA border could see bouts of rain.



The main cold front pushes through the area between 4-7 p.m. This is when the largest swath in central North Carolina will get rain.

After 8 p.m. all of the storms will have pushed into the North Carolina coast.

AFTER THE STORMS

When the rain moves out, pleasant weather moves in.

It will be mostly cloudy and less humid Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s

Wednesday will welcome back the sun but the humidity will remain low and high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday is much of the same.

The weekend looks to return North Carolina to its typical summer pattern: highs in the upper 80s with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamfayettevilleweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Photos released from Raleigh Juneteenth shooting
1 injured, hospitalized in Durham home invasion
Republicans ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
Task force aims to save Outer Banks highway from flooding
Ways you can save money next time you rent a car
Low-wage tenants join in on Raleigh's Moral Monday rally
Old JCPenney store in North Hills undergoing a transformation
Show More
Wake Forest police search for armed man after woman stabbed
Health officials urge COVID-19 vaccinations as Delta variant spreads in US
Fayetteville business gets a ton of support after LGBTQ flag stolen
Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player
Single home run propels NC State past Vanderbilt 1-0 in CWS
More TOP STORIES News