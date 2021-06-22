NC weather: Timing of severe storms that could develop Tuesday

Showers and storms later today and one or two storms could turn severe. Here's an idea of what the radar will look like later today. pic.twitter.com/5xKy8oDhMy — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) June 22, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a level 1 risk for severe weather for all counties in central North Carolina.It's not going to rain all day Tuesday, but nearly everybody will see some rain--and that rain could be heavy and accompanied with damaging wind gusts.The first chance for rain comes before 11 a.m. This batch of storms is pushing north from South Carolina.The morning rain is most likely to happen in the Sandhills and farther south.Then, from 12-4 p.m., a batch of storms will develop in the northern part of the ABC11 viewing area. This means areas closer to the NC-VA border could see bouts of rain.The main cold front pushes through the area between 4-7 p.m. This is when the largest swath in central North Carolina will get rain.After 8 p.m. all of the storms will have pushed into the North Carolina coast.When the rain moves out, pleasant weather moves in.It will be mostly cloudy and less humid Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50sWednesday will welcome back the sun but the humidity will remain low and high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.Thursday is much of the same.The weekend looks to return North Carolina to its typical summer pattern: highs in the upper 80s with a chance for pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon.