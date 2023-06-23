Wet conditions bring down tree in Durham blocking street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All the rain over the course of the week has caused wet conditions all over the Triangle.

It even caused a tree to fall across University Drive near Starlight Drive.

The road is completely blocked off.

There is good news on the weather front. A multi-day heavy rain event will wind down today as a low pulls away.

Repeated downpours and some thunderstorms will be possible. This will bring the risk of isolated flooding, with 2 to 4 inches of total weekly rain expected for most. Localized amounts could be higher, especially in the west.

Tonight's storms will be most prevalent in the evening, with lingering showers and storms overnight.

Saturday morning will be mainly dry, with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and early evening. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.