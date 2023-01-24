Severe storms, strong wind gusts possible Wednesday in central, eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Strong to severe storms are possible for parts of central North Carolina on Wednesday.

The risk for severe weather has decreased and moved east. Now Durham and Chapel Hill are outside of the risk area and Raleigh has been downgraded to level 1 of 5 risk. Fayetteville remains under the level 2 risk for severe storms.

The storms that do develop could still include heavy downpours, gusty wind and isolated tornadoes.

TIMELINE

It will be cold and clear overnight into Wednesday, but daybreak will bring the start of rain for some of the ABC11 viewing area. The first showers will be scattered but continue to develop throughout the day.

By midday the storms will be more widespread and have gained in intensity. The storms are expected to last through the afternoon and early evening, moving out by around 8 p.m.

Rain totals for this storm are expected to remain under 1 inch.

The wind will be ramping up by about 10 a.m. Gusts then could reach up to 20 miles per hour. The strongest winds will happen in the afternoon, with gusts near 40 miles per hour likely around 4 p.m.

After the storm moves out overnight, seasonable temperatures will remain in place throughout the week, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

