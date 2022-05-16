NC weather radar: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.

The region is under a level 2 threat for severe weather. The storms will most likely develop in the late afternoon and early evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of central NC until 9pm. Stay weather aware. https://t.co/mOVnNCPlJn @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/AT9vZ1kPsJ— Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) May 16, 2022
Damaging wind and hail are the main threats associated with Monday's storms. Flooding is not expected, as the storms are likely to be scattered and fast-moving.
Most areas in the region can expect to get less than .25 inches of rain. However, the isolated areas where the storms develop will see higher totals.