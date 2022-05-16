Weather

NC weather radar: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of central North Carolina until 9 p.m.

The region is under a level 2 threat for severe weather. The storms will most likely develop in the late afternoon and early evening.




Damaging wind and hail are the main threats associated with Monday's storms. Flooding is not expected, as the storms are likely to be scattered and fast-moving.

Most areas in the region can expect to get less than .25 inches of rain. However, the isolated areas where the storms develop will see higher totals.


