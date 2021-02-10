Weather

NC weather: Chance for snow, wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Thursday into Friday along the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Right now the only ABC11 county included in the watch is Mecklenburg County in Virginia. However, some wintry mix could sneak down into Person, Granville, Vance, and Warren counties.



As much as 1-3 inches of snow or ice could fall along the North Carolina-Virginia border Thursday night into Friday morning.

The chance for major accumulation remains low. With the highest chance for any accumulation being north of Interstate 85.

In the long-term forecast, there is another chance for some winter weather Tuesday night. Right now it looks like it's going to rain most of the day Tuesday, but a cold snap of air moving in that evening could transition that rain into winter weather.

WATCH: Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
EMBED More News Videos

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team for the latest developments on any winter weather possible in central North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncsnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on vaccine plan
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Local brewery launches 'love shacks' for Valentine's Day
Georgia prosecutor opens criminal investigation after Trump call
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Orange County elementary school to be renamed
Show More
Europe's oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
NFL writer Terez Paylor of Yahoo dies unexpectedly at age 37
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Truck slams through walls of Clayton home
Raleigh man takes home $707,501 in lottery winnings
More TOP STORIES News