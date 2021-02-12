Weather

NC weather: Ice accumulation possible as far south as Wake County through Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for much of central North Carolina.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, the National Weather Service expanded the advisory south--now including Wake, Durham, Orange, Chatham, Nash, and Edgecombe counties--and extended how long it would be active.



That Winter Weather Advisory does not mean it's going to be snowing through Saturday. In fact, in this case there are two small chances of winter weather in our area.

Friday morning, there's a brief period of freezing rain that could happen near the North Carolina-Virginia border. Temperatures are right around freezing, but will warm to above freezing around 8 a.m.

Rain should also stop falling sometime before noon.

However, a second round of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning--when temperatures drop back down to around freezing.

This Saturday morning event has a better chance of leaving behind ice accumulation.

Counties around Interstate 85 could see around .1 inches of ice accumulation. Counties closer to the North Carolina-Virginia border could see accumulation up to .2 inches.



For reference, widespread power outages don't usually happen until we see .25 inches of ice accumulation.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will be working around the clock to monitor any changes to the forecast. You can catch those updates in this story, on television, or in our apps on your connected devices.

