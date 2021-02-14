NC weather: Thousands without power as freezing drizzle moves through northern parts of Triangle

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for parts of central North Carolina, including Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Person, Vance and Warren counties.
There could be areas of black ice and freezing drizzle for those areas. For the rest of the Triangle, there will be showers today with highs in the 30s.
Thousands are still without power following's an icy Saturday morning. At the peak Saturday, there were more than 160,000 Duke Energy customers without power. On Sunday, that number is down to more than 109,000.
Get the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone by downloading the ABC11 mobile app
The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team will be working around the clock to monitor any changes to the forecast. You can catch those updates in this story, on television, or in our apps on your connected devices.
WATCH: Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year