Snow this weekend? Still too early to tell

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The cold air outside Tuesday makes it possible to believe snow is on the way, and in fact, that might be true.The next storm system that could bring winter precipitation to central North Carolina is still off the Pacific coast. But it will soon push ashore and make it's way across the country.Weather models show different possibilities for when the system will arrive and what type of precipitation it could bring.The GFS spreads snow and ice into the area later Saturday night into Sunday. The European model pushes the storm south Saturday night and has it largely miss central North Carolina.Time will tell what will really happen, but weekend temperatures will undoubtedly be cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s with lows in the 20s, and that coming after more than a week of cold weather means the ground will be colder than it was when snow fell earlier in January.The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor conditions and bring you the latest details as they become available.