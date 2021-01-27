NC weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued; up to an inch of snow accumulation possible Thursday morning

The advisory is for the northern half of our viewing area from Midnight thru 8 a.m. on Thursday where a coating of snow to an inch or more is possible. The advisory includes the Triangle counties along with areas north, bordering I-85 and I-95.
ABC11 meteorologist Don 'Big Weather' Schwenneker expects us to see rain return Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Rain will change to snow overnight. A coating to an inch is possible, mainly on grassy areas from the Triangle northward. The best time for snow will likely be between midnight and 6 a.m. as the rain meets with colder air.
Don said the first snowflakes to fall will melt as ground temperatures will be in the 40s early on. The sandhills region will likely see less accumulation, from flurries to a half-inch.
On Thursday, the impact won't stick around long, as temperatures will climb into the 40s after sunrise and clouds move out. It'll stay sunny and windy with wind chills in the 30s for most of the day.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning cold air will rush into our area as the rain starts to move out.
That is not typically a good recipe for snow in our area.
Typically, our snow events happen when cold air is already in place, and moisture moves into the area.
That's what happened 21 years ago in one of the biggest snow events the Triangle has ever seen. Here's a look back at that snow and what forecasters learned from it:
