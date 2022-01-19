Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week

1/19: We're in First Alert Mode. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for all of central NC Thursday evening & continues through Saturday AM for heavy sleet & freezing rain. Sleet accum of 1-2" & ice accum of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch poss. #ncwx #Raleigh @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/5GFOdWDXT4 — Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) January 19, 2022

ACCUMULATION ESTIMATES

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the second time in less than a week, we could be dealing with snow, sleet and freezing rain.A winter storm watch has been issued for much of North Carolina for Thursday night into Saturday morning.A cold rain will begin Thursday morning all across the ABC11 viewing area. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 40s, but they will begin dropping in the afternoon.Areas near the North Carolina-Virginia border could have that rain transition to snow later in the day. That snow will not be widespread; it would only be an inch or less of accumulation.Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight Thursday into Friday, but there will be break in the precipitation.Friday will start cold but mostly quiet. Then around noon, a wintry mix could begin in the Sandhills area and quickly push north into the Triangle by the early afternoon.The winter weather will stretch across the area will more freezing rain/sleet happening south and sleet/snow happening north.The winter storm will last through Friday and into early Saturday. Temperatures overnight Friday into Saturday will fall to around 20 degrees, possibly creating dangerous road conditions Saturday.Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and lows that night will drop into the teens.Sleet and freezing rain is most likely in the Sandhills. A sleet and snow mix is expected in the Triangle. Areas along and north of Interstate 85 will see mostly snow."When we start to talk about sleet and ice, that really creates and builds up those concerns for travel conditions on the roads and power outages. We also saw that this weekend, so we're gearing up for that once again," ABC11 Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy said.There's still time for some significant changes in the forecast, but right now the First Alert Weather Team is calling for less than an inch of snow accumulation south of the Triangle. Areas in the Triangle and north and east toward Roanoke Rapids could see anywhere from 1-4 inches of accumulation.