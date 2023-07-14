WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LIVE RADAR | Friday morning brings heavy rains, flash flood warnings

WTVD logo
Friday, July 14, 2023 10:03AM
ABC11 First Alert Live Radar
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 First Alert Live Radar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of warmer temperatures is bringing the threat of severe weather back to the Triangle starting today.

Heavy rain has already made its way through parts of the Triangle with Wake, Durham, Lee and Chatham counties until 7:30 a.m. Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren counties under a flash food warning until 8:30 a.m.

There is a level 1 risk of severe weather for the entire viewing area. Damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rain will be possible.

Storms could also develop in the afternoon and into the evening.

Friday will bring even more oppressive humidity to the area. Clouds will limit heating to a high near 90.

Dangerous heat is expected into next week. With the exception of the weekend, feels-like temps of 100+ are likely.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW