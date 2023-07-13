Level 1 risk of severe storms for part of Triangle Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The return of the warmer temperatures is bringing the threat of severe weather back to parts of the Triangle starting Friday.

There is a level 1 risk of severe weather for areas north and east. Damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rain will be possible.

Storms could develop in the afternoon and into the evening.

Friday will bring even more oppressive humidity to the area. Clouds will limit heating to a high near 90.

Dangerous heat is expected into next week. With the exception of the weekend, feels-like temps of 100+ are likely.