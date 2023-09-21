Tropical storm warning issued for North Carolina coast, high winds and rain expected

A tropical storm warning has been issued from Cape Fear all the way up to Delaware for post tropical cyclone 16.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The peak of hurricane season is winding down, but the tropics are still active with a system that could have a big impact on the North Carolina coast and areas of the Triangle.

Potential tropical cyclone 16 could bring some heavy rain and wind to the Triangle late tomorrow and into Saturday. The heaviest rain will likely be east of I-95 with lesser amounts west of the Triangle.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape Fear all the way up to Delaware.

That warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within that area within the next 36 hours.

A storm surge watch is also in place for NC. That means there is a possibility of life-threatening rising waters during the next 48 hours.

During the next day or two, the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the NC coast.

The system is forecast to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with localized amounts of 6 inches in some places, according to the latest forecast from NOAA.