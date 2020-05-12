Weather

Warm weather likely; first tropical system of the year possible this weekend

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- In just over a week's time, we will see a 50-plus temperature swing in North Carolina. And this warm pattern could stick around.



Not only are we seeing this big warm-up, we could see our first tropical system form by this weekend. That would be two weeks ahead of the official start to the hurricane season.

To start, I want to say this system will NOT affect us here in central North Carolina. It would be the first one of the season though, so let's talk about where it might form.

Right now, there's some speculation that a big area of showers near the Bahamas could start to spin and develop into the first tropical low of the season, especially with the warmer, summer-like pattern moving back into the southeast U.S.

Let's look at the models thanks to Tropical Tidbits. First, the American model (GFS)....



By Sunday morning, you can see the bullseye develop northeast of the Bahamas, and east of the U.S. This model takes it out to sea. The European model, or Euro, is a little slower at developing the Low.



It actually develops it a little closer to U.S. The Canadian model brings it closest to the US with the timing similar to the GFS.



One thing ALL of the models agree on is this system will be pushed out to sea and away from us. At most, it would stir up larger waves at the coast.

Plus, with very dry air on one side and stormy weather on the eastern side, it will be lopsided and that suggests it may become a subtropical storm. That would be a storm with both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. And if it does form, and were to be named, the first name of the year would be Arthur.

For now though, get ready for those hot temperatures around here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 test kit now available to public
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
The 411: Want to win a $100 Lidl gift card?
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts to face questions from Senate
Steak n' Shake closing 57 locations due to COVID-19 pandemic
Raleigh teens start mask company, sell thousands in first month
Study: Durham economy well poised to bounce back after COVID-19
Show More
Travel, vacation scams cost consumers more than $10.6M: FTC
ICNA fills plates for Raleigh neighbors, first responders
'I just miss my mom:' Woman says mother died alone from COVID-19
Raleigh fox tests positive for rabies after attack on 78-year-old
Trump abruptly ends briefing after contentious exchanges
More TOP STORIES News