student dies

NC Wesleyan student found dead in dorm room

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Wesleyan College has canceled classes for the remainder of the week after a student was found dead Thursday morning.

Rocky Mount Police said a sophomore student was found dead just before 9 a.m. in their residence hall room. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the student at this time.



Authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountedgecombe countynash countyncstudent diescollege studentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT DIES
Cooper, community leaders react day after fatal NC school shooting
Suspect arrested in killing of student at Winston-Salem high school
Student detained after shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1
18-year-old killed at graduation party, Sanford police say
TOP STORIES
Cooper, community leaders react day after fatal NC school shooting
Small plane carrying 4 headed to OBX crashes in Connecticut
At least 40 dead in 8 states after Ida remnants slam Northeast
NC roads, waterways will have checkpoints during Labor Day weekend
LATEST: 96 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NC
Majority of companies plan to have COVID vaccine mandate, survey finds
Show More
Girl killed at football game was likely hit by police gunfire
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
COVID-19 protocols for opening weekend of college football
Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits New Jersey town
Social Security costs to exceed revenue for 1st time in 39 years
More TOP STORIES News