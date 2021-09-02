NC Wesleyan student found dead in dorm room

Rocky Mount Police said a sophomore student was found dead just before 9 a.m. in their residence hall room. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the student at this time.
It is with sincere and heartfelt regret that we inform our community of the passing of a North Carolina Wesleyan College student. The student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive at approximately 8:48 a.m. this morning in their residence hall room. More details below: pic.twitter.com/mlQZ0Ktlmd— NC Wesleyan College (@ncwesleyan) September 2, 2021
Authorities are working to determine the cause of death.
