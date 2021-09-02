NC Wesleyan student found dead in dorm room

It is with sincere and heartfelt regret that we inform our community of the passing of a North Carolina Wesleyan College student. The student, a sophomore, was found unresponsive at approximately 8:48 a.m. this morning in their residence hall room. More details below: pic.twitter.com/mlQZ0Ktlmd — NC Wesleyan College (@ncwesleyan) September 2, 2021

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Wesleyan College has canceled classes for the remainder of the week after a student was found dead Thursday morning.Rocky Mount Police said a sophomore student was found dead just before 9 a.m. in their residence hall room. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the student at this time.Authorities are working to determine the cause of death.