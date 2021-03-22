animal attack

Wolf bites worker at Caswell County animal preserve where intern was killed by lion in 2018

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Caswell County deputies said a worker at the Conservators Center was bitten by a wolf Saturday.

Authorities said deputies responded to the center on Saturday after a wolf bit a worker in the arm and leg while being socialized. ABC affiliate WXLV reported the worker was taken to UNC Hillsborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In 2018, Alexandra Black, 22, was killed by a lion while interning at the Conservators Center.

