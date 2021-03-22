CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Caswell County deputies said a worker at the Conservators Center was bitten by a wolf Saturday.
Authorities said deputies responded to the center on Saturday after a wolf bit a worker in the arm and leg while being socialized. ABC affiliate WXLV reported the worker was taken to UNC Hillsborough Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
In 2018, Alexandra Black, 22, was killed by a lion while interning at the Conservators Center.
RELATED: 22-year-old woman attacked, killed when lion escapes Caswell County enclosure
Wolf bites worker at Caswell County animal preserve where intern was killed by lion in 2018
ANIMAL ATTACK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More