Woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine on way to pick up husband from Edgecombe County jail

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman is behind bars after officials said she bit a deputy who was trying to stop her from swallowing cocaine.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is behind bars after officials said she bit a deputy who was trying to stop her from swallowing cocaine after a traffic stop in Edgecombe County.

Deputies said a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper tried to initiate the stop around 1 p.m. on Sunday on McNair Road.

Instead of pulling over, officials said Rebecca Carter, who was on her way to pick up her husband from jail, sped away from the trooper.

After a brief chase, the trooper was able to stop Carter before finding a bag of marijuana in her car.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Carter was then moved into the front seat of the trooper's patrol car.

During that time, a deputy said he saw Carter put a bag of cocaine in her mouth.

He then tried to stop her from swallowing it by squeezing her cheeks together. Officials said the woman then turned her head and bit his thumb, causing him to bleed.

The deputy took himself to the hospital for treatment.

During a further search, cocaine was found in the waistband of Carter's pants.

She was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and assault on a government official.

RELATED: Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgecombe countycocainecrimepolice chase
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
Raleigh chef, owner of Poole's Diner wins James Beard Award
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Your boss could be required to give you a paid break
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Show More
Authorities investigating after 1-year-old hit by mom's car in driveway
Wake County budget proposes nearly 10 percent property tax increase
Fayetteville teachers 'excited' after principal surprises them with vacation
I-Team: Firefighters warn new homes burn down quickly in fire
Crews begin digging up pipe from Durham gas explosion
More TOP STORIES News