Wilson County woman charged after 5-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A North Carolina woman has been charged with neglect in the death of a 5-year-old who drowned at a South Carolina resort.

News outlets report that the unidentified child died Saturday.

The child was pulled from the water at Ocean Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach on Friday.

Police said the woman who was charged is 29-year-old Lortoria Pittman of Elm City, North Carolina.

Authorities have not said how Pittman and the child are related.
