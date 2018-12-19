North Carolina woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers

Two North Carolina women get jail time for allowing three toddlers to smoke marijuana.

By
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two North Carolina women who were caught on video allowing three toddlers to smoke marijuana will spend time in jail.

The video, posted on social media, sparked outrage across the country.

A judge found 18-year-old Candice Little of Winston Salem guilty of three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

With time served and a partially suspended sentence, Little will serve one day in jail.

Last month 21-year-old Michaela Pearson, who was with Little babysitting the children, pleaded guilty to the same charges and will serve less than a year in jail.

The children ranged in ages from 18 months old to 3 years old.
