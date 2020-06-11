nc zoo

NC Zoo set to reopen Monday after being closed for nearly 3 months

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Zoo is ready to reopen.

The zoo will reopen its gates to visitors on Monday, June 15. The zoo's website says they're making changes for guests, including making advance timed entrance tickets mandatory for park entry. The zoo says it will not allow walk-up entry and is also limiting the number of guests per day. Guests and members should arrive no more than 30 minutes before the reserved entry time.

Reservations and timed-entry ticketing will be accepted three weeks in advance.



Visitors will only be able to enter and exit through the North America gate. Several habitats and amenities will be closed, including:

  • Indoor habitats - this is Aviary, Streamside and Desert
  • Indoor dining -- outside dining is available
  • Seasonal attractions -- Giraffe Deck, Carousel, Butterfly Garden, VR Experience, Zoofari, Air Hike Ropes Course and Treehouse Trek
  • Education Smart Carts, Kidzone and playgrounds
  • Keeper Talks and Public Feeding Times


The zoo has been closed since March 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsasheborocommunitync zoo
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC ZOO
NC Zoo welcomes 5 rare American red wolf puppies
NC Zoo names baby white rhino 'Jojo'
NC Zoo hosts poll to name baby rhino
NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Fight to close Ace Speedway could go to court today
Victim, suspect identified in deadly shooting on NCSU campus
Bubba Wallace proud of NASCAR for Confederate flag ban
A wet Thursday on tap for central NC
2 Idaho kids missing since September found dead: Family
One Tree Hill stars call on UNCW to remove professor
What Ocracoke Island looks like 9 months after catastrophic flooding
Show More
RNC committee votes to host scaled-down convention in Charlotte
He waited 6 years to open his Fayetteville deli. Then came COVID-19
We're seeing increased cases in NC. Are we reaching a peak?
Police aim to recruit more minorities after facing public scrutiny
$44M in surplus military-grade supplies sent to NC police depts
More TOP STORIES News