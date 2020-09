DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Duke's Mike Krzyzewski leading the charge, the ACC is pushing for an all-inclusive NCAA basketball tournament. You heard me right. A tournament with all 350 member schools.The ACC submitted its vote for this proposal Wednesday. The ACC is trying to avoid non-conference games during the pandemic so this would equalize the playing field for all.UNC Basketball put out a tweet citing player safety and incentive for all as a reason to back a 350-team tournament.The NCAA's goal is to host the standard 68-team tournament. A decision on the format for winter sports, including men's and women's basketball is expected by Sept. 16.