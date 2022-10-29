NCCU students hold food drive for people in need

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students at North Carolina Central University collected non-perishable items, canned foods, and gift cards Saturday for people in need.

The food drive was hosted by the National Pan-Hellenic council. All of the items collected will be donated to the NCCU food pantry.

"After we've collected all the food items here, we take them to the dent building on campus and that's where the food pantry is located for students to come in and grab whatever they need.

The campus pantry is a free resource for students, faculty and staff to access, providing nutritional support for those with food insecurities.

