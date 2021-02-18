NCCU tech law, policy center to receive $5 million thanks to Intel pledge

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Central University announced Wednesday that its new tech law and policy center is at the receiving end of a $5 million pledge from tech giant Intel.
Intel will donate the money during the next five years to the historically Black university. The tech giant's executive vice president, Steven Rodgers, said the pledge will enhance talent and will aid in better ensuring jobs for all communities.
"Through this partnership, we will hold ourselves accountable for extending the talent pipeline," Rodgers wrote in a statement. "Our investment in NCCU is only the beginning, and we will continue our efforts to provide more equitable access to tech, legal and policy careers."
NCCU's chancellor said the partnership provides unique opportunities for the school's students.
"North Carolina Central University's School of Law has been a leader in equity and diversity within the legal education community for several decades. Today, we extend our sincere thanks to Intel Corporation for establishing a novel partnership with the university through the creation of the NCCU Tech Law and Policy Center. This partnership makes NCCU the only HBCU and only law school in the country with a Tech Law Center that focuses on technology disparities and social justice," NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said. "Over the next five years, Intel Corporation's gift of $5 million will provide students, as well as faculty and staff in the School of Law with innovative opportunities in the classroom and direct connections with executives at the world's leading semiconductor manufacturer. Most importantly, this collaboration will assist in solving issues of access and producing diverse legal professionals who are equipped to succeed locally, as well as globally."
In mid-December, the NCCU was awarded $1 million from TikTok to provide scholarships for students who are studying medicine, science, technology, engineering and math and are planning to enter careers in medicine, science, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
