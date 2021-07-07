NCCU takes on NC A&T for vaccination bragging rights

The rivalry between North Carolina Central University and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University is fueling vaccination campaign.The organizers call it the Crush Covid Competition. Both schools, promoting the value of preventative measures like shots in arms between now and September 17, want all vaccinated people on their campuses to go on record.The school with the most confirmed vaccinations gets bragging rights and a trophy, presented at the annual Eagle-Aggie football game."I'm very excited about this friendly competition with our colleagues down the road," said Dr. Angela Alvarado Coleman, NCCU Vice-Chancellor for Student Affairs. "Through the Eagle-Aggie hashtag, #CrushCovidCompetition, both the universities are encouraging our faculty, staff and students to do their part by getting a COVID-19 vaccine."Then, those who have the vaccine are urged to go online and confirm their shots."They're asked to upload their vaccination card via their phone, take a picture of your card, or you can upload it through your PC. We are uploading those cards through the university's Medicap portal where all of our medical records are held." she said. "Both universities will track, and we're gonna provide every Friday, the number of campus members vaccinated. So far, we're doing very well at North Carolina Central University. So I'll see what my colleagues produce on Friday!"She's from New York City so she understands the concept of longstanding rivalries between frenemies."We're in the HBCU family, all of us, all together. So it's like any family where you fight with your cousins! But ultimately we're all working together for this cause, making sure that our communities, particularly for our students and staff, remain safe," she said.As of Wednesday, they had distributed more than 4,200 vaccines.The game on September 25 will be played in Greensboro.