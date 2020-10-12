WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is warning drivers that October through December is the worst time for collisions with deer on the road.
NCDOT is reporting an uptick in the number of crashes last year involving deer and other animals. The Monday report reveals there was an increase in crashes statewide with 2,300 more in 2019 than 2018.
There were over 20,000 crashes in total. The NCDOT blames the state's continued growth for the increase. More drivers are on the road and there's more development pushing animals out of their habitats. That results in more encounters with humans driving on the roadways.
Wake County leads the state with animal collisions for the 17th straight year with more than 1,000 in 2019. That's 245 more than 2018.
Animal collisions have killed one person, injured 137 and caused $7.3 million in damages over the past three years in Wake County.
NCDOT warns of spike in deer crashes from October to December
CAR CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News