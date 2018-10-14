HIT AND RUN

NC Highway Patrol searching for car after fatal hit-and-run in Chatham County

(Shutterstock)

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
NC Highway Patrol is searching for a car and driver after a pedestrian was fatally hit on US 421 Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle on US 421 Northbound, Highway Patrol officials said.

The vehicle did not stop and continued north on US 421. The car is believed to be a passenger vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Eddie Tapia, 30, of Burlington.

Anyone having information is encouraged to call the State Highway Patrol at the following phone number: (800) 662-7956

Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcar accidentpedestrian killedpedestrian struckChatham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Fayetteville police look for possible witness in fatal hit-and-run
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
Man charged after fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh
VIDEO: Woman attacks DC bus, rams man in front of her car
More hit and run
Top Stories
2 arrested after dragging, firing at officer during Wendell police chase
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Zebulon police looking for 2 suspects in Walmart fraud
NC Pastor Andrew Brunson released from Turkey, meets President Trump
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Texas
Suspect in custody after Nash County high speed chase
S. Elliott Road in Chapel Hill reopens after malfunctioning hydrant
Asheville barbecue joint says 'Trump Special' sign photo is fake
Show More
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Waiting for power in Raleigh after Michael leaves thousands in the dark
Army reservist from Charlotte convicted of running prostitution ring
Virginia Tech rallies to beat North Carolina 22-19
Woman says she fatally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
More News