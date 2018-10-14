NC Highway Patrol is searching for a car and driver after a pedestrian was fatally hit on US 421 Sunday morning.Around 6 a.m., a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle on US 421 Northbound, Highway Patrol officials said.The vehicle did not stop and continued north on US 421. The car is believed to be a passenger vehicle.The victim has been identified as Eddie Tapia, 30, of Burlington.Anyone having information is encouraged to call the State Highway Patrol at the following phone number: (800) 662-7956Check back for updates.