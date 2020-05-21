NC State, UNC announce fall semester starting earlier, ending by Thanksgiving due to concerns about COVID-19 second wave

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill announced Thursday that both schools would begin and end the fall 2020 semester early due to concerns about COVID-19.In a letter to students, faculty and staff, NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson said the academic calendar would begin on August 10, nine days earlier than originally planned. The school will not take a fall break and classes will end before Thanksgiving.Woodson said students would not return to campus after Thanksgiving break for the rest of the calendar year. Woodson cited public health concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 in the late fall or early winter."This guidance led us to start and finish the semester early in an effort to try and stay ahead of a potential second wave," Woodson wrote.Woodson also said by eliminating fall break and ending the semester before Thanksgiving break, when many students and staff members may travel to visit family and friends, the university is lowering the risk of any members of the NC State community could bring the disease back to campus.UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz relayed similar plans, adding that the school would observe Labor Day and University Day holidays, but end classes on November 24.Guskiewicz also added that class sizes will be reduced and the time between classes will be extended. Entrances and exits will be designated for one-way traffic into and out of buildigns and classrooms. In addition, more classes will be conducted remotely.In addition, staff and faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill will return to campus in a phases with staggered work schedules.Winter commencement plans will be announced at a later date.