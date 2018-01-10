NCSU's Patterson Hall without water after thawing pipe bursts

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State building without water following water main break (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
According to university officials, city crews are working to repair a water main break that knocked out water to NC State's Patterson Hall.

Around 6 Wednesday morning, a construction crew discovered water coming from a burst pipe on Lampe Drive.

Crews said warm temperatures caused the water pipe to thaw, resulting in the break.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The water line to the administration building has been shut off.

Employees, who work in Patterson Hall, were told to not show up for work due to the lack of working bathrooms and fountains.



Crews said there was a planned project to repair the pipe before the burst happened.

Lampe Drive will be closed until crews can complete the repair.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water main breaknc state universityraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News