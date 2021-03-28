Nearly $33K raised in GoFundMe for Lumberton road rage shooting victim's family in a single day

As of Saturday evening, the family's GoFundMe titled the 'Julie Michelle Eberly Memorial Foundation' received $32,710 from 660 donors in a single day.
"We want to raise funds to honor Julie and her life. Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart."
Eberly, a mother of six, was killed on Interstate-95 while on her way to Hilton Head with her husband to celebrate their anniversary. Robeson County investigators said the victim's vehicle came close to the suspect's vehicle during a merge into a lane. That's when the suspect pulled next to Eberly and opened fire into her car.
RELATED: Mother of 6 killed in 'cowardly and senseless' road rage shooting on I-95 in Lumberton
Now, authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 2010 model silver or grey Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with dark-tinted windows and chrome around the window frame. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound down Interstate-95 to Exit 22.
On Friday, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the person responsible.
"May Julie's death not be in vain and may her memory live on by the giving in her name"