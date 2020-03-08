Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy

CASTLEVETRO, Italy -- A mistake in Italy briefly turned water into wine.

Nearly 300 gallons of Lambrusco came flowing out of faucets in the town of Castelvetro in northern Italy.

The problem came from a local winery.

The workers planned to bottle a new batch of wine, but their product somehow leaked into the pipes.

People in the community thought the mistake was somehow connected to the Coronavirus which has spread to the area.

The problem was fixed in three hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waterwineitalywine industrycontaminated water
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham City and County services targeted in malware attack
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
Man hit, killed by train in Moore County
Canes 'geeking out' over NHL debut of Morgan Geekie
NC State women's basketball wins 1st ACC Championship since 1991
Car pulled from Durham creek; driver not found
16-year-old Duke fan battling brain tumor receives game ball
Show More
Man shot, killed in Durham; police investigating
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76
Forecast: Spring-like temps return
More TOP STORIES News