Nearly 60 dogs and puppies seized at Orange County property, son and mother facing animal cruelty charges

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after 57 dogs and puppies were seized in Orange County on Friday afternoon.Deputies said they arrested 35-year-old Taylor Doar and charged him with felony cruelty to animals. A warrant for a charge of felony animal cruelty is also out for his mother, 65-year-old Cynthia Riggan. She is expected to turn herself in, authorities said Friday evening.The Orange County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on two properties off Alexander Drive after Animal Control said it received a tip that malnourished animals were living in unsanitary conditions.When officers arrived, they noticed "an overpowering smell of urine and feces."Officials said they seized 57 dogs and puppies on Friday.According to Bob Marotto, Orange County Animal Services Director, the dogs will be given medical evaluations and will be treated as necessary."They will be held at our facility as we go through the legal process," Marotto said. "If they become the property of Orange County, we will take all reasonable measures to ensure the animals have long lives and are appropriately rehomed if the case is decided in our favor."The incident remains under investigation.