CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Neighbors concerned over 'distressed' mystery woman caught on doorbell cam

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Steve Campion reports from a Montgomery neighborhood where a mystery woman appeared at a front porch in the middle of the night.

MONTGOMERY, Texas --
Deputies in Montgomery County, Texas, are investigating a suspicious incident involving a woman in unusual circumstances.

Officials said the incident happened Friday at about 3:30 a.m. when a resident was awakened by a doorbell.

The unidentified woman appears to have been partially dressed. Something that appears to be a kind of hand restraint can be seen dangling from her wrist.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies were alerted. They are investigating who the person is.

Neighbor Branson Golson said, "I've got a 9-year-old daughter at home. It worries me what's going on in the neighborhood."

According to the sheriff's office, numerous people have sent missing person flyers suggesting that the woman who was seen in the surveillance video is a missing person from their area.

Deputies and detectives are currently reviewing these flyers for any similarities, but say that none are believed to match the woman in the video.

According to authorities, there are no missing person's reports for this individual.

Deputies so far have canvassed the area and have completed door checks and interviews of residents and businesses of the area.

In addition, they are also reviewing surveillance videos from surrounding areas for any clues.

Authorities say many videos, pictures, and screenshots of the incident have been shared on social media.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has asked anyone who recognizes the woman to call (936) 760-5800.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womaninvestigationsurveillance videocaught on cameraMontgomery CountyMontgomery
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Caught on Camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Families' feud sparks huge brawl at resort
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Police investigating woman's body found on side of Raleigh road
22 animals inside Fuquay-Varina home at center of animal neglect case
Family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Vegas shooting report: Radios, responders were overwhelmed
Durham says it can cover light-rail plan funding gap
NCDOT sets schedule for public input on I-440 interchange improvements
Fayetteville Police investigate after person shot on Skibo Road
Durham home damaged by fire after lightning strike
Show More
Children's Advil recalled after mislabeling causes overdose concerns
Part of Guess Road in Durham closed after car hits power pole
Judges rule NC Congressional map still unlawful with partisan bias
Jacksonville Shooting Victims: What we know about those shot, killed
Warrants: Photo shows Raleigh swim coach kissing victim in back of car
More News