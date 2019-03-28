u.s. & world

Neighbors rescue woman trapped on second story of burning home

EMBED <>More Videos

Two good Samaritans came to the rescue of a woman who was trapped on the second floor of her burning West Virginia home, and their rescue efforts were caught on camera.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. -- Two good Samaritans came to the rescue of a woman who was trapped on the second floor of her burning West Virginia home, and their rescue efforts were caught on camera.

The men were driving down the 200 block of Fairview Avenue in Clarksburg on March 26 when they passed the woman, who had crawled out onto the roof of her covered porch as smoke billowed out of the window behind her. A doorbell camera from a home across the street captured the two men as they retrieved a ladder, allowing the woman to climb down from the roof to safety.

Kyle Jenkins, who uploaded the doorbell camera footage to Facebook, said the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the fire and managed to extinguish it before flames spread to any adjacent homes.

Darick Hibbs, who identified himself on Facebook as one of the men who brought the ladder, downplayed his actions in a comment on Jenkins' post: "I just want to say there is no thanks needed. I did just what I feel I was put on earth to do, and that's to help people in need. I'm just glad the lady was able to get out!!"

The woman was sleeping inside the home when the fire broke out and was awakened by the smoke alarm, the local firefighters union said, adding that "working smoke detectors and closed bedroom doors save lives."

The woman was evaluated by paramedics but did not require further medical treatment, according to local media reports. At least one dog was killed in the fire and one cat remains missing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentswest virginiarescuefirehouse fireu.s. & worldsurveillance video
U.S. & WORLD
At least 19 dead in Bangladesh high-rise fire
Powerball results: 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Icelandic budget airline WOW Air ceases operations
TOP STORIES
Scooter companies to leave Raleigh; blame imposed regulations, fees
UNC freshman star Nassir Little listed as questionable for Sweet Sixteen game
Shake Shack coming to Cary
Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale, things to do this weekend
Democrats propose bills to protect LGBTQ citizens in North Carolina
March 28 marks anniversary of devastating 1984 NC tornado outbreak
2 women found shot, dead in bathroom of Wayne County house
Show More
24-year-old Person County Walmart employee wins $1M on scratch-off
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
Flu now responsible for 165 NC deaths so far this season
7th grade teacher assigned anti-Trump essay for students to review
More TOP STORIES News