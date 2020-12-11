Rescue crews save man stranded on top of truck floating along Neuse River

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dire scene unfolded on Friday morning as a man was rescued after standing on top of a truck floating down the Neuse River.Emergency crews pulled the man to safety near the Wake/Johnston County line around 9 a.m. The rescue appeared to take place near Mial Plantation Road, which was briefly closedCrews were also able to save a dog downstream.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.