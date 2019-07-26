fatal crash

Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction

By CNN
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal car crash are going up for auction.

In 1955, Dean was driving his new Porsche 550 Spyder in Cholame, California when it collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor.

The son of a lawyer who was involved in an insurance case related to the crash brought the photos forward.

RR auction says there are about 30 photos and they expect them to bring in $20,000.

The wrecked Porsche went on a national tour as a highway safety exhibit, but it went missing while being transported.

The wreckage remains are still missing.

The auction is set for next month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
entertainmentfatal crashphotosauction
