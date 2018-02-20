New calls for public help in cold-case murder with Triangle ties

A cold-case murder with ties to the Triangle is back in the spotlight. This time, with a plea for people who might recognize a sketch of a murdered teenage girl who was picked up in Durham by serial killer Henry Lee Lucas more than 35 years ago."Cheryl" is the name Lucas called her. He told authorities he traveled to Iola, Texas, where he killed the young girl. She died from blunt-force trauma to the head.A gold ring was found near her remains.Investigators said she had auburn hair and appeared to be between the ages of 13 and 17, and stood between 5'1" and 5'3."Durham Police told ABC11 that the department is talking to Texas authorities about the cold case.This case is an addition to the current death investigations DPD is working on.One of the most recent is theAccording to the family, just a few days before Christmas, Adams and his son were picked up by Mann.They dropped the boy off - but they were never seen again.Nearly a month later, their bodies were found in Falls Lake.Donna Hawkins said she feels lost without Adams, her child's father."I really don't feel like I've had that chance yet to grieve," she said.The agonizing wait with no arrests and answers as to how Adams ended up at Falls Lake has been devastating.Durham Police said that case remains under investigation.In "Cheryl's" case, it's about putting her face back in the public eye to reconnect her remains to her family.It's an effort Hawkins said is important."It needs to be out. It needs to be aired. I think it needs to be aired more than it is. Everybody belongs to somebody," she said.