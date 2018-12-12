RALEIGH (WTVD) --New charges have been filed against a state trooper already charged with assault in connection to an arrest in Raleigh back in April.
Video of the arrest of Kyron Hinton went viral.
Trooper Michael Blake was already charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the case. He was also fired from his job because of that incident.
Now he's charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice.
Wake County deputy Cameron Broadwell and trooper Tabitha Davis were also charged with assault in connection to the arrest.
The grand jury indictment on the assault charges said Blake and Davis hit Hinton with their flashlights, causing serious injury.
It also claimed that Broadwell assaulted Hinton with his hands and a police K-9, causing injury that resulted in Hinton's hospitalization.
