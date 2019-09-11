Can you identify this woman? Police say she was the getaway driver in the Fuquay-Varina Sheetz shooting.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police want help identifying a woman believed to be the getaway driver in a Fuquay-Varina gas station shooting.

The crime happened before 5 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Sheetz located on North Main Street.

A 56-year-old man was filling up his truck when two men came up to him and demanded his keys. He refused and they opened fire.

The man was injured, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police Chief Laura Fahnestock said it has been several years since there was a random violent crime like this in Fuquay-Varina.

Three days later, investigators found his truck in Durham.

Now, officers have released a photo showing a woman they believe drove the shooters away from the Sheetz.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call (919) 552-3191.
